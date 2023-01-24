70% of Indonesian Hajj Fund Invested in State Sharia Securities

Jakarta, MINA – The Head of Indonesian Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH) Fadlul Imansyah stated that as much as 70% of the Hajj funds had been invested in State Sharia Securities (SBSN).

“The remaining 30% is invested in national Islamic banking deposits,” said Fadlul at the Media Gathering “The 2023 Hajj Fees Will Increase?” in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Fadlul assured that the haj funds, which currently amount to more than IDR 167 trillion, will not be used for investment in infrastructure.

He added that the Deposit Insurance Agency (LPS) had also guaranteed every fund of the prospective hajj pilgrims.

According to him, investments outside of SBSN that can provide a greater value of benefits still have to be discussed again.

Including investment in supporting sectors of the pilgrimage ecosystem, such as accommodation, transportation, catering, and so on. “It requires long regulations and negotiations,” he continued. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)