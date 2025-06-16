SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

67 Wildfire Hotspots Detected Across Sumatra

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

(Photo: Istimewa)

Pekanbaru, MINA – Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) in Pekanbaru reported the detection of 67 wildfire hotspots across the island of Sumatra on Sunday.

“A total of 67 hotspots were identified across Sumatra today, with Riau Province recording the highest number at 31 hotspots, particularly concentrated in Dumai City and Rokan Hulu Regency,” said Putri Santy, the on-duty forecaster at BMKG Pekanbaru.

The identified hotspots serve as an early warning indicator of potential forest and land fires, prompting local authorities and residents to remain on alert.

In Riau, 31 hotspots were detected in several regions, including Dumai (7), Rokan Hulu (8), Rokan Hilir (7), Bengkalis (6), Pelalawan (2), and Kampar (1). Other provinces across Sumatra also reported significant numbers, with North Sumatra identifying 23 hotspots, West Sumatra nine, the Riau Islands two, and both Aceh and South Sumatra one hotspot each.

Also Read: Netanyahu Uses Iran Attack for Political Survival, Says Indonesian Legislator

BMKG has urged the public to avoid open burning, especially as the dry season approaches its peak, increasing the risk of fire spread.

“We are closely monitoring the development of these hotspots. Without prompt preventive measures, they could escalate into hazardous forest and land fires, threatening both health and the environment,” Putri added.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Interfaith Leaders Highlight Strategic Role in Combating Climate Crisis

67 Wildfire Hotspots Detected Across Sumatra

