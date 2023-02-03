60,000 Palestinians Muslim Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinias Muslim performed Friday prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the strict military measures imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities at the gates and the entrances to the Old City in occupied Jerusalem.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem estimated that about 60,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Wafa reported, the occupation forces deployed in the streets of the city and the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, stationed at its gates, and stopped the worshipers and checked their identity cards.

The worshipers came from Jerusalem, the West Bank, and within the lands of 1948. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)