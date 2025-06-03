SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

52 Killed, 340 Injured as Israeli-Controlled Gaza Aid Distribution Turns Deadly

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Israeli Aid distributions become dead trap (Photo: Anadolu Anjansi)

Gaza, MINA – At least 52 Palestinians have been killed and over 340 injured since May 27 near Israeli- and UU-backed aid distribution points in the Gaza Strip, according to the Gaza Government Media Office on Monday.

The casualties occurred near aid centers operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), located in southern Rafah and along Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza. The centers, established under a new Israeli aid distribution mechanism, have become flashpoints of violence amid an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

The media office accused Israel of continuing a deliberate policy of “starvation and systematic targeting of civilians,” now entering its 93rd day.

On Monday, three civilians were killed and at least 35 others wounded while attempting to access aid west of Rafah. The injured were transported to a Red Cross field hospital, while the critically wounded and deceased were moved to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

Also Read: Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

Just a day earlier, Israeli forces killed 32 Palestinians and injured more than 200 others near another aid distribution point in the central Gaza corridor, an area adjacent to facilities run by American humanitarian organizations.

Critics have described the aid mechanism as a “deadly trap” for desperate civilians seeking food and basic supplies, as access to humanitarian aid remains dangerously restricted under the blockade and military assaults.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 985 Extremist Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque, Muslim Worshipers Barred

52 Killed, 340 Injured as Israeli-Controlled Gaza Aid Distribution Turns Deadly

