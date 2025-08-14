50,000 to Attend Pro-Palestine Rally in Bandung on August 24

Bandung, MINA – Around 50,000 people are expected to take part in a major Defend Palestine Action rally in Bandung, Indonesia on Sunday, in one of the country’s largest demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians.

The event, organized by the Forum Umat Islam Bandung Bersatu (United Bandung Islamic Community Forum/FUIBB), will bring together participants from Islamic organizations, community groups, activists, and interfaith leaders.

Event chair Iwan Gunawan said invitations have been sent to a broad range of groups, from religious associations and non-governmental organizations to civic leaders.

“We anticipate approximately 50,000 participants. This is not just about religion, it’s a humanitarian cause,” Iwan told reporters on Wednesday.

The rally will begin with dawn prayers at West Java’s Pusdai Mosque, followed by a long march past major Bandung landmarks, including Gedung Sate, Bandung Indah Plaza, Braga Street, and concluding at Gedung Merdeka, a historic venue linked to the 1955 Asia-Africa Conference.

Notable speakers expected to address the gathering include Ustadz Hanan Attaki, Ustadz Athian Ali, local religious scholars, and interfaith representatives. Major organizations such as Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Muhammadiyah, Persatuan Islam (Persis), Aliansi Nasional Anti Syiah (Annas), and the Forum Jawa Barat Peduli Palestina have confirmed participation. Bandung Deputy City Council Speaker Edwin Senjaya has also pledged his support.

The program will feature humanitarian speeches, theatrical performances, survivor testimonies, collective prayers, and fundraising activities for humanitarian relief in Gaza. Organizers say the event aims to pressure the Indonesian government to take a stronger diplomatic stance in support of Palestinian statehood. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

