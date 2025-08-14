SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

50,000 to Attend Pro-Palestine Rally in Bandung on August 24

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Bandung, MINAAround 50,000 people are expected to take part in a major Defend Palestine Action rally in Bandung, Indonesia on Sunday, in one of the country’s largest demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians.

The event, organized by the Forum Umat Islam Bandung Bersatu (United Bandung Islamic Community Forum/FUIBB), will bring together participants from Islamic organizations, community groups, activists, and interfaith leaders.

Event chair Iwan Gunawan said invitations have been sent to a broad range of groups, from religious associations and non-governmental organizations to civic leaders.

“We anticipate approximately 50,000 participants. This is not just about religion, it’s a humanitarian cause,” Iwan told reporters on Wednesday.

Also Read: Over 100 Nihongo Partner Volunteers Begin Teaching in Indonesia Until March 2026

The rally will begin with dawn prayers at West Java’s Pusdai Mosque, followed by a long march past major Bandung landmarks, including Gedung Sate, Bandung Indah Plaza, Braga Street, and concluding at Gedung Merdeka, a historic venue linked to the 1955 Asia-Africa Conference.

Notable speakers expected to address the gathering include Ustadz Hanan Attaki, Ustadz Athian Ali, local religious scholars, and interfaith representatives. Major organizations such as Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Muhammadiyah, Persatuan Islam (Persis), Aliansi Nasional Anti Syiah (Annas), and the Forum Jawa Barat Peduli Palestina have confirmed participation. Bandung Deputy City Council Speaker Edwin Senjaya has also pledged his support.

The program will feature humanitarian speeches, theatrical performances, survivor testimonies, collective prayers, and fundraising activities for humanitarian relief in Gaza. Organizers say the event aims to pressure the Indonesian government to take a stronger diplomatic stance in support of Palestinian statehood. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Sends 800 Tons of Aid to Gaza via Airdrop

TagAugust 24 Bandung protest Bandung fundraising for Gaza Bandung humanitarian march Bandung long march 2025 Bela Palestina rally Bandung FUIBB pro-Palestine action Gaza solidarity event Indonesia pro-Palestine march Indonesian rally for Gaza West Java Palestine support

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

50,000 to Attend Pro-Palestine Rally in Bandung on August 24

  • 3 hours ago
Load More
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood in Defense of Palestinian Muslims

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 10:32 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

At Least Seven Killed, Others Wounded in Israeli Shelling on Gaza

  • Wednesday, 13 August 2025 - 14:02 WIB
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Photo

US Doctor Describes Deliberate Cruelty in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 13 August 2025 - 14:49 WIB
Articles

Sunan Kudus and Mosque of Al-Aqsa Menara Kudus: A Legacy Linking Java and Palestine

  • Monday, 11 August 2025 - 13:10 WIB
BMKG has detected 28 hotspots, indicating forest and plantation fires, in four provinces located on Sumatra Island o
Indonesia

Indonesian Disaster Agency: Central Kalimantan Wildfires Harder to Control Than NTT

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 15:08 WIB
Articles

Sunan Kudus: The Palestinian Scholar Who Shaped the Demak Sultanate

  • Sunday, 10 August 2025 - 15:05 WIB
Palestine

Norway Wealth Fund Divests from 11 Israeli Companies

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 12:21 WIB
Victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills 8 Aid Security Volunteers in Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • 7 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us