50,000 Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Approximately 50,000 worshippers performed Friday Prayer (June, 17) at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, media royanews reported

This number was recorded despite the strict military measures imposed by the Israeli Occupation authorities at the gates and entrances of the Old City of occupied Jerusalem.

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) deployed soldiers across the city and the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, who checked worshipers’ IDs and prevented dozens from entering the mosque. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)