Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

50,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Al-Quds, MINA – Approximately 50,000 Palestinian worshippers gathered for Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite heavy Israeli restrictions, including checkpoints, ID confiscations, and intrusive inspections around the Old City. The Islamic Waqf Department reported that the prayer included a funeral in absentia for martyrs from Gaza and the West Bank, Palestine Information Center reported.

Israeli police deployed extensively inside the mosque compound during the sermon, in what was seen as a provocative show of force. In his Friday sermon, Sheikh Muhammad Salim al-Arab criticized Arab nations for their division and urged a return to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, emphasizing Al-Aqsa as a sacred Muslim trust.

“The Prophet is with you and among you in Al-Aqsa, which he bequeathed to you. Do not squander this inheritance,” Sheikh al-Arab stated, calling on Muslims to continue visiting Jerusalem to uphold the mosque’s sanctity.

The event underscored both the significance of Al-Aqsa in the Palestinian struggle and ongoing Israeli efforts to limit access to one of Islam’s holiest sites. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagal-Aqsa mosque Friday prayer Islamic Waqf Israeli restrictions Jerusalem occupation. Palestinian struggle Palestinian worshippers religious freedom

