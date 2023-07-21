50 Thousand Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands performed Friday prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the strict military measures imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities at the gates and entrances of the Old City in occupied Jerusalem, Wafa reported.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem estimated that about 50,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque .

The occupation forces deployed in the streets of the city and the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and stationed at its gates, and stopped the worshipers and checked their identity cards. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)