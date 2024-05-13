50 Israeli Occupation Soldiers Wounded in 24 Hour of Gaza Operation

Many Israeli troops were killed and injured in the Gaza War. (Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – At least 50 Israeli occupation soldiers were injured in the fighting that took place in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian media reports Quds Press on Sunday.

To date, the Israeli military has officially acknowledged the deaths of 620 troops since October 7 2023. Including 268 officers and soldiers in ground fighting in Gaza.

However, according to the Palestinian resistance, the number on the ground is much higher, and the occupation army is deliberately hiding the number of deaths.

Fierce fighting took place between the resistance groups and the Israeli occupation troops who began heading south to the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the number of Israeli soldiers injured as a result of the war reached 7,209 people, with 4,000 of them experiencing physical disabilities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)