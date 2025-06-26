50 Iranian Missiles Strike Israel During 12-Day Conflict

Istanbul, MINA – At least 50 missiles fired by Iran during a 12-day assault struck various targets across Israel, despite the country’s advanced air defense systems.

Anadolu Agency compiled an overview of the 12-day conflict which began with an Israeli attack on Iranian targets and was followed by Tehran’s retaliation based on official sources.

The conflict, triggered by Israel’s strikes on Iranian sites and escalating quickly with Iran’s counterattack, came to an end when a ceasefire took effect on June 24.

Casualties from the hostilities have since started to emerge on both sides.

Also Read: Pro-Palestinian Resistance Cyber-attack Exposes Israel’s Military Technology Secrets

Israel enforced a sweeping censorship on both local and international media, blocking the release of images and details about attacks on its military and security sites. As a result, the full extent of Israel’s military losses remains unclear.

According to the Tel Aviv–based Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), citing the Israeli military, the Magen David Adom emergency service, and the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Social Affairs, Iran launched 591 missiles at Israel, with at least 50 making direct impact. Iran also deployed more than 1,050 drones, of which 570 reached Israeli airspace, although only one reportedly evaded interception.

Air raid sirens were activated nearly 19,500 times across the country throughout the attacks, and Israeli authorities claimed that 85–90% of the missiles and 99% of the drones were successfully intercepted. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Pancasila and Religious Diplomacy Offer Global Solution for Diverse Societies: Minister of Religious