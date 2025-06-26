SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

50 Iranian Missiles Strike Israel During 12-Day Conflict

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

8 Views

Iran launch Missiles attack on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Iran launch Missiles attack on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Istanbul, MINA At least 50 missiles fired by Iran during a 12-day assault struck various targets across Israel, despite the country’s advanced air defense systems.

Anadolu Agency compiled an overview of the 12-day conflict which began with an Israeli attack on Iranian targets and was followed by Tehran’s retaliation based on official sources.

The conflict, triggered by Israel’s strikes on Iranian sites and escalating quickly with Iran’s counterattack, came to an end when a ceasefire took effect on June 24.

Casualties from the hostilities have since started to emerge on both sides.

Also Read: Pro-Palestinian Resistance Cyber-attack Exposes Israel’s Military Technology Secrets

Israel enforced a sweeping censorship on both local and international media, blocking the release of images and details about attacks on its military and security sites. As a result, the full extent of Israel’s military losses remains unclear.

According to the Tel Aviv–based Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), citing the Israeli military, the Magen David Adom emergency service, and the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Social Affairs, Iran launched 591 missiles at Israel, with at least 50 making direct impact. Iran also deployed more than 1,050 drones, of which 570 reached Israeli airspace, although only one reportedly evaded interception.

Air raid sirens were activated nearly 19,500 times across the country throughout the attacks, and Israeli authorities claimed that 85–90% of the missiles and 99% of the drones were successfully intercepted. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Pancasila and Religious Diplomacy Offer Global Solution for Diverse Societies: Minister of Religious

TagIran-Israel tensions Iranian missiles

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Iran launch Missiles attack on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

50 Iranian Missiles Strike Israel During 12-Day Conflict

  • 2 hours ago
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Political Observer Says Iran’s Attack Harms Israel, Gaza Remains Alone

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

First Group of 11 Indonesians from Iran Evacuation Lands in Jakarta

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2025 - 18:57 WIB
Iranian airstrikes attack Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Iran Strikes Israel after US Attack, Targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 20:37 WIB
Iran launch Missiles attack on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Iran Launches Fresh Missile Attack on Israel

  • Thursday, 19 June 2025 - 10:58 WIB
Israeli Jews hide in bunkers as Iranian attacks hit Tel Aviv. (Photo: X)
Palestine

Palestinian Citizens in Jaffa Denied Access to Bomb Shelters

  • Wednesday, 18 June 2025 - 23:02 WIB
Load More
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Genocide Update: 55,908 Killed, 131,138 Injured in Israeli Attacks

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
International

Iran Denies Trump’s Claim of Ceasefire Agreement with Israel

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 17:48 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Over 500 Palestinians Killed in “Israeli-American Death Traps” in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2025 - 09:44 WIB
International

Iranian Commander Esmail Qaani Refutes Death Rumors with Public Appearance

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2025 - 17:08 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us