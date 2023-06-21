50 Indonesians to Perform Hajj as the Invitation of King Salman

Jakarta, MINA – As many as 50 Indonesians will perform hajj pilgrimage after being selected in the Invited Guest Program of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Jakarta, Wednesday held a farewell event for the Hajj Pilgrimage Invited by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Amudi in his remarks congratulated and expressed his happiness on the selection of prospective pilgrims invited by King Salman from Indonesia.

“Since its inception, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has utilized its potential and financial capabilities as well as human resources to address, facilitate, care for and serve the guests of Allah from all over the world since their arrival to their return to their homeland,” said Ambassador Al-Amudi.

On that occasion, he also advised the pilgrims to strictly comply with all instructions issued by the Saudi authorities, especially since there are currently more than two million people performing the pilgrimage.

The guests of the King Salman pilgrimage came from various backgrounds, such as Islamic religious leaders and the community. One of them is the Grand Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar.

In his remarks representing the congregation, Nazaruddin expressed his gratitude and gratitude to King Salman for this very special opportunity.

“On behalf of all my friends, we thank King Salman. This is really very special, like a dream,” he said.

He said people from all walks of life can apply to receive an invitation from King Salman. (L/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)