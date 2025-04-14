SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Struck Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Lembata, MINA – A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck southeast of Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), early Monday morning, April 14, at 2:35 a.m. local time (WIB).

According to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the quake’s epicenter was located at 9.12° South and 123.848° East, at a depth of 49 kilometers.

In a post on its official X account, @infoBMKG, the agency confirmed that the quake did not pose a tsunami threat, but urged residents to stay alert in case of aftershocks.

As of now, there have been no reports of damage or casualties.

Lembata and the surrounding NTT region sit along a major seismic fault line, where the Indo-Australian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. This makes the area highly prone to earthquakes caused by plate subduction.

For reference, a similar 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Borong, East Manggarai Regency, NTT, on February 27, 2025, also linked to tectonic activity in the region.[]

