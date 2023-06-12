48 Indonesian Prospective Hajj Pilgrims Passed Away

Jakarta, MINA – The Coordinator of PPIH Center Hajj Media Center (MCH) in Jakarta Dodo Murtado said that in total there are 48 prospective pilgrims who have passed away to date.

“According to the regulations, pilgrims who die will be brought to the pilgrimage,” said Murtado in a press conference at Pondok Gede Hajj Dormitory in Jakarta on Monday.

Based on data from the Integrated Hajj Information and Computerization System (Siskohat) until June 11, 2023, at 24.00 WIB, the total number of arrivals of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia totaled 127,182 people or 330 flight groups.

“The number of pilgrims and officers departing today from Medina to Mecca is 6,019 people or 16 flight groups,” explained Murtado.

The total number of pilgrims who are still in Medina to this day is 35,869 people who are members of 94 groups. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)