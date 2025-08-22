SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

47 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Since Dawn

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 47 Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured on Friday as Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling continued across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources, as cited by Wafa.

In northern Gaza, Israeli forces struck a group of people waiting for humanitarian aid, causing multiple deaths and injuries.

One of the deadliest incidents occurred at Amr Ibn Al-As School in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, where 12 people, including women and children, were killed. The school was sheltering hundreds of displaced civilians.

Elsewhere in the neighborhood, five members of the Shahin family, including three children were killed when a tent sheltering displaced people on Al-Jalaa Street was struck.

Also Read: Israeli Settlers Establish New Outpost on Palestinian Land Near Ramallah

To the west of Gaza City, four members of the Al-Aswad family, a couple and their two daughters, died in an airstrike on an apartment behind Abu Asi School in Al-Shati refugee camp.

Further Israeli strikes in the Al-Sabra neighborhood killed a mother and her son, while additional shelling destroyed a four-story building owned by the Al-Ja’al family.

In Jabalia town, witnesses reported that Israeli forces used explosive-laden robots to demolish residential buildings, alongside heavy shelling and airstrikes.

In central Gaza, two women were killed and five others injured in an airstrike on an apartment at Al-Ittihad Tower in Nuseirat refugee camp.

Also Read: Families of Israeli Captives Block Tel Aviv Highway, Urge Netanyahu to Approve Gaza Deal

In Khan Younis, a drone strike injured several people at a water desalination station where residents were collecting water. Shelling also targeted residential areas, including Hamad City and the Bdeir family home, causing further casualties.

Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed at least 62,192 Palestinians and injured over 157,114 others. Thousands remain trapped under rubble as Israeli attacks prevent rescue efforts.

The strikes continue despite UN Security Council calls for a ceasefire and International Court of Justice directives to prevent genocide and ease Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens

Articles

Sheikh Muhammad Amin al-Husseini: The Palestinian Mufti in Indonesia’s Independence History

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 23:55 WIB
Articles

Soekarno’s Contributions and Thoughts on Palestine

  • Thursday, 21 August 2025 - 17:32 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Indonesia

215 Boats Registered for Riau’s Traditional Boat Race, Nearly Rp500 Million in Prizes

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Palestine

266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 23:44 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 09:39 WIB
Palestine

Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 11:13 WIB

