47 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Since Dawn

Gaza, MINA – At least 47 Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured on Friday as Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling continued across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources, as cited by Wafa.

In northern Gaza, Israeli forces struck a group of people waiting for humanitarian aid, causing multiple deaths and injuries.

One of the deadliest incidents occurred at Amr Ibn Al-As School in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, where 12 people, including women and children, were killed. The school was sheltering hundreds of displaced civilians.

Elsewhere in the neighborhood, five members of the Shahin family, including three children were killed when a tent sheltering displaced people on Al-Jalaa Street was struck.

To the west of Gaza City, four members of the Al-Aswad family, a couple and their two daughters, died in an airstrike on an apartment behind Abu Asi School in Al-Shati refugee camp.

Further Israeli strikes in the Al-Sabra neighborhood killed a mother and her son, while additional shelling destroyed a four-story building owned by the Al-Ja’al family.

In Jabalia town, witnesses reported that Israeli forces used explosive-laden robots to demolish residential buildings, alongside heavy shelling and airstrikes.

In central Gaza, two women were killed and five others injured in an airstrike on an apartment at Al-Ittihad Tower in Nuseirat refugee camp.

In Khan Younis, a drone strike injured several people at a water desalination station where residents were collecting water. Shelling also targeted residential areas, including Hamad City and the Bdeir family home, causing further casualties.

Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed at least 62,192 Palestinians and injured over 157,114 others. Thousands remain trapped under rubble as Israeli attacks prevent rescue efforts.

The strikes continue despite UN Security Council calls for a ceasefire and International Court of Justice directives to prevent genocide and ease Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

