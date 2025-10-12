SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

45 Activists from Gaza Aid Flotilla Arrive in Jordan After Detention by Israel

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Amman, MINA — Forty-five international activists detained by Israeli forces aboard Freedom Flotilla vessels arrived in Jordan on Sunday after spending several days in Israeli prisons, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said the activists entered Jordan via the King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan. The transfer was coordinated with several embassies to facilitate the activists’ return to their respective home countries.

The group includes citizens of Tunisia, Spain, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Finland, the United States, and Canada, according to the ministry.

Israeli naval forces attacked a nine-boat convoy of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) heading to Gaza on Wednesday, which aimed to challenge Israel’s ongoing illegal blockade of the territory. Around 150 activists on board were reportedly detained.

As the occupying power, Israel has repeatedly intercepted Gaza-bound humanitarian ships, seizing their cargo and deporting those on board.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,600 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of them women and children, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable. A ceasefire agreement was announced Thursday, marking an effort to end two years of war on Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

