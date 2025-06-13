445 Qur’an and Hadith Memorizers Compete in North Sumatra’s Regional STQH

Medan, MINA – A total of 445 participants are competing in the Regional Qur’an and Hadith Recitation and Memorization Selection (STQH) in North Sumatra, Indonesia.

The official opening ceremony took place on Wednesday evening at the Governor’s Office of North Sumatra in Medan. The competition runs from June 11 to 16, with events held at the Astaka Building and the Youth and Sports Office on Jalan Pancing.

Basarin Yunus Tanjung, Assistant for Governance and People’s Welfare, confirmed the number of participants. The competition features several categories including Qur’an recitation, Qur’an memorization, Hadith memorization, and scientific writing on Hadith.

Effendy Pohan, Acting Provincial Secretary of North Sumatra, stated that the STQH aligns with the provincial government’s mission of building a blessed, advanced, and sustainable region. He emphasized that character development must go hand-in-hand with such initiatives.

“STQH reflects our commitment to shaping a superior and ethical generation in line with the values of the Qur’an and Hadith,” he said.

He added that while Islam is a religion of mercy for all creation, its essence must be reflected in the quality, not just the quantity, of its followers. He underlined the importance of understanding and applying the Qur’an and Hadith in daily life, rather than merely memorizing or reciting them for competition purposes.

“A strong, competitive, and ethical Muslim community can only be achieved if the Qur’an is not only recited and contested but also fully understood and applied in daily life,” he stated.

Effendy also described STQH as a platform for Islamic outreach (dakwah) and a means to nurture a Qur’anic generation that can represent North Sumatra nationally and globally.

He expressed hope that the best participants in this year’s STQH will go on to shine at the national-level competition scheduled in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, and called on the public to support and pray for their success.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

