422 Hectares of Forest Burned in Padang Lawas, North Sumatra’s Disaster Agency Deploys Emergency Team

Padang Lawas, MINA – Wildfires have scorched approximately 422 hectares of land across four subdistricts in Padang Lawas Regency, North Sumatra, since Friday, affecting both limited production forest zones and agricultural plantations.

The Head of Emergency Response, Equipment, and Logistics at North Sumatra’s Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), Sri Wahyuni, said the initial fire broke out in Gulagan Village, Sihapas Barumun District, affecting approximately 400 hectares of land consisting of forest vegetation and oil palm plantations.

“The affected area is classified as Limited Production Forest (HPT),” Sri Wahyuni stated in a written report on Sunday.

The fire later spread to Barumun, Aek Nabara Barumun, and Sosa districts. On Saturday, a two-hectare area of community plantations burned in Barumun during the day.

At 3:30 p.m., another fire was reported in Aek Nabara Barumun, destroying 20 hectares of land, including palm oil, rubber plantations, and shrubs. In Sosa District, fires broke out at night, and the affected area is still being assessed.

BPBD North Sumatra deployed an emergency response team involving military, police, and Manggala Agni (forest fire brigade) personnel to combat the blaze. Due to difficult terrain, firefighters relied on portable equipment and manual extinguishing methods.

“Hot weather, strong winds, and dry land conditions made the firefighting efforts particularly challenging,” said Sri Wahyuni.

The agency has coordinated with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) and the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) to prevent further spread, including the possibility of using weather modification technology (TMC) if necessary.

While no severe haze has been reported so far, authorities have urged the public to avoid clearing land by burning. The Padang Lawas fires are strongly suspected to have been triggered by illegal land clearing activities.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

