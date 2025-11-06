SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

369 Youth Trained by Religious Affairs Ministry as Peer Educators to Prevent Child Marriage

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Peer Educator Training for Youth (Photo: Ministry of Religious Affairs)

Surabaya, MINA — A total of 369 youth from seven provinces have joined the Peer Educator Training for Youth Guidance organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Surabaya on Wednesday. The program aims to empower youth as agents of change in preventing child marriage, promoting healthy lifestyles, and strengthening moral resilience among their peers.

Participants came from various regions, Medan (30), West Nusa Tenggara (34), Lampung (15), South Kalimantan (69), Central Java (21), Banten (60), East Java (80), and West Java (60), representing several madrasahs and schools.

Director of KUA and Sakinah Family Development, Ahmad Zayadi, explained that the program is designed to cultivate youth ambassadors who will extend the Ministry’s mission by educating their peers.

“As ambassadors, they carry both the spirit and the experience needed to prevent child marriage and premarital sexual behavior. This is a noble mission,” said Zayadi during the opening ceremony.

He emphasized that Peer Educators play a crucial role not only in awareness campaigns but also in driving transformation among youth.

“They are key agents who promote awareness about the dangers of online gambling, juvenile delinquency, and child marriage,” he stated.

According to Zayadi, peer-to-peer communication is one of the most effective approaches, as interactions among youth are more open and equal.

“Youth involvement is vital because they understand their social environment better and can naturally inspire others toward positive change within their circles,” he said.

He also underscored the growing complexity of challenges faced by youth in the digital era.

“The challenges of today’s generation are extraordinary. Therefore, preventive actions must start early to prepare youth with strong character, social awareness, and spiritual resilience,” he said.

Meanwhile, Head of Sub-Directorate for Sakinah Family Development, Zudi Rahmanto, stated that the Peer Educator program is part of the ministry’s continuous effort to nurture a generation capable of navigating modern challenges through Qur’anic values.

“Through this program, students are expected to recognize digital-age challenges, make wise decisions, and develop healthy life skills to prevent child marriage and other risky behaviors,” he explained.

In addition to thematic guidance, participants also received training in leadership and public communication to help them become role models in their schools and madrasahs.

“Youth development is the first step toward building strong, healthy, and empowered families — starting with spiritual, emotional, and social readiness,” he added.

Zudi expressed hope that the Peer Educator movement will foster a supportive youth ecosystem that encourages positive behavior and strengthens the foundation of Sakinah families from an early age toward shaping an excellent generation for Indonesia Emas 2045.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

