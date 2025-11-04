SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

34 Investors Commit Rp5 Trillion in Investment in Central Java

Thirty-four investors have committed to investing Rp5 trillion across various regions in Central Java. (Photo: Special/MINA)
Semarang, MINA – The Central Java Investment Business Forum (CJIBF) 2025, organized by the Central Java Provincial Government, has delivered concrete results.
A total of 34 investors have committed to investing Rp5 trillion across various regions in Central Java.
The signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between the investors and local governments took place during the CJIBF event at the Padma Hotel Semarang on Tuesday.
Central Java Governor Ahmad Luthfi said the CJIBF serves as an important platform to connect investors with local governments and business players.
“Today, we have signed several investment MoUs. This reflects the strong interest in Central Java’s potential,” he said.
The CJIBF is a regular agenda jointly organized by the Central Java Provincial Government and Bank Indonesia’s Central Java Representative Office. This year’s theme, “Promoting Central Java’s Investment Opportunity in Renewable Energy and Downstream Food Industry,” highlights investment prospects in the renewable energy and downstream food sectors.
According to Luthfi, investment remains a key driver of regional economic growth. As of the third quarter of 2025, Central Java’s realized investment reached Rp66.13 trillion, most of which came from foreign direct investment (FDI).
“We hope CJIBF will attract more investors, create new job opportunities, and strengthen a sustainable green economy,” he added.
Head of the Central Java Investment and One-Stop Integrated Services Agency (DPMPTSP), Sakina Rosellasari, said the 34 investors will soon begin technical discussions with regional leaders.
The investments cover sectors including agricultural downstream processing, fisheries, renewable energy, waste management, and tourism.
Rahmat Dwi Saputra, Head of Bank Indonesia’s Central Java Representative Office, said the CJIBF has proven effective as a platform to connect investors with potential regional projects.
The event also marked the culmination of the Investment Challenge 2025, which produced four best proposals:
1.Grobogan Regency – Agricultural Waste Utilization into Biomass (1st place)
2.Demak Regency – Waste Processing into RDF (Refuse Derived Fuel) (2nd place)
3.Brebes Regency – Warehousing and Salt Processing Industry (3rd place)
4.Pati Regency – Waste Processing into RDF (4th place).
“In line with the Governor’s direction, our focus is on green and circular economies. Central Java plays a vital role as a pillar of the nation’s food and industrial sectors,” Rahmat said.[[
