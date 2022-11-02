31st Arab Summit Kicks Off in Algiers

Algiers, MINA – The Council of the League of Arab States kick-started on Tuesday its 31st regular session hosted by Algeria under the theme “Arab Reunion”. The summit is chaired by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and is attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The summit is also being held in the presence of the Presidents of Egypt, Tunisia, Iraq, Somalia, Mauritania, Djibouti, Comoros, as well as the Emir of Qatar, the Crown Prince of Jordan, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, WAFA reported.

Other attendees of the summit include the President of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic Yemen, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, the Prime Minister of Lebanon, the Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco.

The two-day summit is also attended by guests of honor, namely the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, the President of the Non-Aligned Movement, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the African Union, the President of Senegal, Macky Sall.

The summit kicked off with a speech by the President of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Saied, in his capacity as the President of the 30th session of the Arab Summit.

In his speech on the occasion of his country handing over the presidency of the Arab League to Algeria in its 31st session, President Saied said, “There can be no peace without restoring the Palestinian rights, which cannot be waived by the statute of limitations and the establishment of a free Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

He stressed the need for intra-Palestinian reconciliation to move forward as a prerequisite for confronting the repressive policies of the Israeli occupation forces.

In his speech before the summit, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause across the Arab world, saying his country is ready to request the convening of an extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly to grant the State of Palestine full membership in the UN.

Tebboune expressed his hope that during this summit, a pan-Arab liaison and coordination committee would be established in order to support the Palestinian cause, saying this request is in line with the commitment “to fulfill our Arab duty towards the Palestinian cause, the beating heart of the Arab nation.”(T/R3/RE1)

