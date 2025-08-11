SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

31 Jordanian Aid Trucks Cross into Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Amman, MINA – Jordan’s Hashemite Charity Organization announced Sunday that 31 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

The convoy, loaded with food supplies, aims to address urgent needs of Gaza’s population.

On Saturday, the organization also received two humanitarian aid planes from Pakistan for Gaza. Working with the Jordanian Armed Forces, it continues to deliver assistance via air and land convoys and operates a field hospital to support Gaza’s health sector.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

