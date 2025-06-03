30 Qurban Animals Collected, AWG Encourages More Contributions for Gaza and Al-Quds

Bogor, MINA – Global Qurban Campaign for Eid al-Adha 1446H/2025, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) has collected 30 sacrificial animals to be delivered to Palestinian communities in Al-Quds and Gaza.

The initiative is aimed at sharing the joy of Eid with Palestinians suffering under ongoing assault and humanitarian crises.

“Alhamdulillah, 30 animals have been collected so far,” said Yusuf Maulana, Secretary-General of AWG on Monday.

In Gaza, the qurban will be distributed in the form of frozen and canned meat, due to logistical and safety constraints. Meanwhile, in Al-Quds, AWG plans to purchase and distribute fresh cows and goats locally.

Also Read: Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

The Global Qurban initiative invites the global Muslim community to take part in this humanitarian cause, highlighting the significance of reviving hope and happiness among Palestinian children through the spirit of qurban.

Donations can be made via Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI), Account Number: 7251305123, under the name Tabungan Qurban AWG.

“Bismillah, let us invite our loved ones to contribute qurban for the sacred land of the prophets,” Yusuf encouraged.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Al-Quds Ambassador: Palestine is the Land of the Prophets as Muslims, Not as Jews