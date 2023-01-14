Select Language

3 Children Among 9 Palestinians Killed by Israel in 2023
3 Children Among 9 Palestinians Killed by Israel in 2023

Palestinians mourn as they attend the funeral procession of 21 years old Ahmed Abu Junaid, killed by Israeli forces in Nablus, West Bank on January 12, 2023. [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]

West Bank, MINA – Two Palestinians died late yesterday after being shot by Israeli occupation forces during raids in the occupied West Bank, said Palestinian health officials.

The two men, aged 18 and 25, were critically wounded and succumbed to their injuries in hospital, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, MEMO reported.

Three others were also wounded during raids by occupation forces.

The deaths bring the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army since the beginning of 2023 to nine, including three children.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

