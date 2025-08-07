SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

26,000 Israeli Soldiers Suffer Mental Health Issues Since Gaza Offensive

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday that since the military offensive on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023, over 80,000 soldiers have entered rehabilitation programs, 26,000 of them due to mental health issues.

According to a statement cited by Yedioth Ahronoth, approximately 33% of those affected were diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The Rehabilitation Department also revealed that around 4.2 billion shekels (US$1.2 billion), more than half of its annual budget, has been allocated to medical services for injured soldiers.

The ministry warned that the growing number of wounded troops and rising suicide rates in the military have become a major national concern.

The statement came after a protest by former Israeli soldiers outside the rehabilitation center in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, demanding better treatment and raising alarms about the increasing risk of suicide among reservists.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, at least 16 soldiers have taken their own lives since the beginning of 2025.

Israel continues to face international condemnation over its devastating assault on Gaza, where more than 61,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

26,000 Israeli Soldiers Suffer Mental Health Issues Since Gaza Offensive

26,000 Israeli Soldiers Suffer Mental Health Issues Since Gaza Offensive

