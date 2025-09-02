250 Media Outlets Protest Killings of Journalists in Gaza

Paris, MINA – More than 250 media outlets from 70 countries staged a protest in Paris on Monday, condemning the killing of journalists in Gaza.

“With the rate at which journalists are being killed in Gaza by Israeli forces, soon there will be no one left to inform you,” said Thibaut Bruttin, Director-General of Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The protest was featured on the front pages of several outlets, including Qatar’s Al Jazeera, the UK’s The Independent, France’s La Croix and L’Humanité, and Germany’s TAZ and Frankfurter Rundschau, Arab News reported.

RSF said that around 220 journalists have been killed since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza on October 7, 2023. The demonstration came a week after five journalists, some working for Al Jazeera, Associated Press, and Reuters, were killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. In August, six more journalists died in another Israeli airstrike near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Israel claimed the Nasser Hospital strike targeted Hamas surveillance equipment. The attack, however, drew strong international criticism, including from U.S. President Donald Trump, a key Israeli ally, who said he was “not happy” with the incident.

Participating outlets called for an end to impunity for crimes against journalists in Gaza, emergency evacuation for wounded reporters, and independent access for international press to the territory, RSF said.

RSF added it has filed four complaints with the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing Israeli forces of war crimes against journalists in Gaza over the past 22 months. International media have been denied free entry into the Strip since the war began.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

