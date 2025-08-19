215 Boats Registered for Riau’s Traditional Boat Race, Nearly Rp500 Million in Prizes

Riau, MINA – A total of 215 boats have registered for the 2025 Pacu Jalur Traditional Boat Race, set for August 20–24 at Tepian Narosa, Teluk Kuantan, in Indonesia’s Riau Province, organizers announced.

Committee secretary Ahmad Herry GN said the prize pool this year amounts to Rp493.5 million (around USD 30,000). The winner will take home Rp80 million, along with a rotating trophy, a permanent trophy, and the traditional tonggol juara (victory token).

Second place will receive Rp70 million, third Rp65 million, and fourth Rp55 million, with prizes awarded down to 15th place, which will each receive Rp7.5 million and a tonggol juara.

As of Monday, participants include 33 boats from Kuantan Tengah, 25 from Kuantan Mudik, 17 from Pangean, 16 from Benai, 15 each from Gunung Toar and Inuman, plus dozens more from other districts in Kuantan Singingi Regency. Additional entries came from Indragiri Hulu (33 boats) and West Sumatra (one boat).

Also Read: Indonesians in Lebanon Celebrates 80th Independence Day with Festive Celebration at Embassy

Organizers said the number of competitors may rise before the final draw. In line with tradition, extra prizes such as livestock are often awarded alongside cash rewards.

The Pacu Jalur festival is among the most prominent cultural events in Riau, attracting thousands of spectators annually to watch long wooden boats, rowed by dozens of men, race along the Kuantan River.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel’s New Settlement Plan Threatens to Displace 7,000 Palestinians in West Bank