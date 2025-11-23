SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

21 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza in Major Ceasefire Violation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

8 Views

Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – At least 21 Palestinians were killed and others injured on Saturday as Israeli airstrikes struck multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and the Nuseirat refugee camp, in what marks a major breach of the ongoing ceasefire, Wafa reported.

Medical sources confirmed that nine bodies arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, four at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, and eight at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

According to a WAFA correspondent, an airstrike targeted a vehicle near the Abbas junction in the Remal neighborhood, killing at least five people and injuring others. Four more Palestinians were killed when Israeli jets bombed the Al-Khudari family home on Al-Lababidi Street in the Al-Nasr neighborhood.

In Nuseirat refugee camp, an airstrike hit the Ammouna family home, killing one person and injuring several others who were transported to Al-Awda Hospital. Another attack on the Abu Shawish family home claimed the lives of four people and left others wounded.

In Deir al-Balah, an airstrike struck the Abed family home near Bilal bin Rabah Mosque, killing four people and injuring others who were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian man was injured by Israeli army fire in central Khan Younis amid heavy tank bombardment south of the city.

Earlier, medical authorities announced that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 69,733, mostly children and women since the start of the Israeli aggression in October 2023. The number of injured has risen to 170,863, while many victims remain trapped under the rubble, unreachable by rescue teams.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

