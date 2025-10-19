SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

2025 World Gymnastics Championships Officially Open in Jakarta

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 16 minutes ago

16 minutes ago

The opening of the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships at Senayan Arena, Jakarta, was lively and filled with enthusiastic spectators on Sunday (Oct 19, 2025). (Photo: RCTI)

Jakarta, MINA – The 2025 World Gymnastics Championships officially kicked off at the Senayan Arena in Jakarta, marking a prestigious international event that brings together the world’s top gymnasts competing for global titles.

The 2025 World Gymnastics Championships feature more than 400 athletes from 77 countries. The biennial competition will run for a week, from October 19 to 25, 2025.

The opening ceremony on Saturday was marked by a drum performance by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Taufik Hidayat, President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe, and President of Gymnastics Indonesia (Persani) Ita Yuliati.

Ita stated that hosting the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta is a historic milestone. As the host nation, Indonesia will gain a lasting legacy in gymnastics for future generations.

 “We are very proud today. This event is more than just a competition—it represents hope and dreams for our young generation,” Ita said in her opening remarks.

After delivering her speech, Ita invited the audience to observe a moment of silence in memory of Naufal Takdir Al Bari, an Indonesian gymnast who passed away in Russia.

FIG President Morinari Watanabe expressed his delight that the World Gymnastics Championships are being held for the first time in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. “Jakarta, a city rich in culture, warm people, and an unyielding spirit is a perfect place to celebrate the essence of gymnastics,” Watanabe said.

Viral reports earlier claimed that Israeli athletes would participate in the championship. However, the Indonesian government revoked their visas due to various human rights violations committed by the Zionist occupation regime.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

