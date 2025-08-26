SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

20 Palestinians, Including Children, Killed in New Israeli Strikes on Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 18 minutes ago

Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – At least 20 Palestinians, including children, were killed and several others injured on Tuesday in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and shelters for displaced people in the Gaza Strip, medical sources reported.

Seven people died in a strike on a family home in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood, while additional casualties occurred in the Al-Saftawi area, Shati refugee camp, and central Gaza.

In Deir al-Balah, a mother and her toddler were killed when Israeli forces struck a warehouse used as a shelter. Six more Palestinians, including a couple and their three children, lost their lives in a strike on a tent in northwestern Khan Younis.

The attacks are part of a broader Israeli military operation launched on August 11, which has included home demolitions in northern and southern Gaza.

Also Read: Israeli Strike Kills Journalists in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 246

Since October 2023, more than 62,700 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strike on Gaza Medical Complex Kills 5 Journalists

