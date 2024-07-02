19 Israeli Soldiers Killed and Injured in West Bank

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces have acknowledged that 19 of their soldiers were killed and injured in the West Bank over the past 5 days.

Israeli Broadcasting Authority stated that within 5 days, one sniper team leader and one soldier were killed, and 17 others were injured in explosions in Tulkarem and Jenin, as reported by Quds Press.

One Israeli soldier was also reported killed and another severely injured due to an explosion during a raid on Nour Shams camp, east of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank on Monday morning.

Continued Israeli military attacks in the West Bank have faced armed resistance confrontations from Palestinian residents.

Israeli forces’ ongoing assaults in the West Bank have resulted in casualties rising to 554 deaths, with approximately 5,300 injured since October 7. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)