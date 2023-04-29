172 Students of Gaza Return from Sudan

Gaza, MINA – The Government Border and Crossing Authority in the Gaza Strip announced the arrival of the first batch of students returning from Sudan.

Authorities said 172 students arrived in Gaza via the Rafah land crossing, the first batch of students arriving from Sudan, Quds Press reported on Friday.

He added, the second batch of students will arrive next week.

The Crossings and Border Authority announced the emergency opening of the Rafah land crossing on Friday, to receive students arriving from Sudan, and facilitate their entry into the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Authority Embassy in Egypt announced, “the arrival of the bus carrying students and citizens from our community in Sudan to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah land crossing, accompanied by embassy representatives who made every effort to overcome all obstacles, until they arrived at the border”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)