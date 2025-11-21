SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

1,700 Sudanese Children Suffering From Malnutrition in Tawila Camp, Local Group Warns

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

5 Views

Illustration: Sudanese citizens experiencing hardship amid the conflict. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Khartoum, MINA – At least 1,700 children are suffering from severe malnutrition in the Tawila displacement camp in North Darfur, one of Sudan’s largest shelters for internally displaced people, amid ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a local organization warned on Friday.

In a statement, the General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees said that two-thirds of Sudan’s population now urgently needs humanitarian assistance, whether in displacement camps or within host communities in rural areas, villages, and nomadic regions.

Tawila camp has received more than one million displaced people since the conflict between the army and the RSF erupted on April 15, 2023. Recent violence in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, has pushed “hundreds of thousands” more into the camp, creating catastrophic conditions marked by hunger, injuries, and extreme hardship.

Field data from the group showed that 1,600 people have faced gender-based violence, 3,100 have been wounded by gunfire, 1,700 children are suffering from acute malnutrition, 3,600 elderly people are experiencing severe malnutrition, and more than seven million people are now internally displaced across Darfur. The organization warned that conditions “are rapidly deteriorating” as displacement surges and humanitarian needs escalate.

Also Read: Finland’s Largest Retailer Halts Israeli Product Sales

The Sudan Doctors Network reported that 23 children have died from acute malnutrition in the cities of Dilling and Kadugli in South Kordofan over the past month, saying the fatalities were caused by an RSF blockade that has cut off food, medicine, and essential supplies.

Earlier this month, the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed famine in the war-scarred city of El-Fasher in North Darfur and in the besieged town of Kadugli in South Kordofan.

On Oct. 26, the RSF seized control of El-Fasher and committed massacres of civilians, according to local and international organizations, raising fears that the assault could entrench Sudan’s geographic partition.

Since April 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a devastating war that regional and international mediation efforts have so far failed to stop, killing thousands and displacing millions.[]

Also Read: 1,000th Western Military Supply Plane Lands in Israel Since Gaza War

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagDarfur displaced persons El-Fasher Famine humanitarian crisis IPC Report Malnutrition RSF South Kordofan Sudan Sudanese army Tawila camp

Africa

