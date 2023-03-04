17 Died in Fuel Depot Fire in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – As quoted from detikNews, the death toll from the fire at the Pertamina Plumpang Fuel Depot, Koja, North Jakarta totaled 17 people, 2 of whom were children.

Based on data recorded at the Fire Command Post at the Koja Koramil on Saturday early morning, the death toll was 17 people. The data was recorded until 23.22 WIB. The victims who died were recorded as being taken to Tugu Hospital, RSCM and Kramat Jati Police Hospital.

Apart from the dead, there were also those who were injured. The number so far has recorded 50 people with 1 victim including a child. They have been evacuated to Harbor Hospital, Tugu Hospital, Muliasari Hospital and Koja Hospital.

The fire at the Pertamina Plumpang Fuel Depot was reported on Friday at 20.10 WIB. Dozens of fire engines with hundreds of personnel were deployed to the location to put out the fire.

Until now, the cause of the fire at the Pertamina Plumpang Fuel Depot is unknown.

The Acting (PJ) Governor of DKI Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono, has ensured that the Provincial Government (Pemprov) of DKI Jakarta will bear all medical expenses for the victims injured as a result of the fire at the Pertamina Plumpang Depot.

“I’m sorry for our residents who died in Plumpang. The local government has prepared all hospitals to handle it,” said Heru, after visiting the victim at the Koja Hospital on Friday evening.

To handle fires, Heru explained that as many as 51 extinguishers had been dispatched. Then, his party will also prepare evacuation sites for residents who have lost their homes affected by the fire.

“We will bear all medical expenses. Regarding the alleged trigger earlier, I have already been to the location, but let Pertamina be the more appropriate to deliver,” he said.

Head of the DKI Jakarta Health Service, Widyastuti added, her party has confirmed that they have coordinated with all hospitals in DKI Jakarta so they are ready to handle it. This anticipates the need for treatment referrals.

“Such as RSCM, RSPP and Polri Hospital continue to coordinate to receive referrals and communication to be ready to accommodate further referrals,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

