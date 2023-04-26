1,687 People Evacuated from Sudan Arrive in Jeddah

Jeddah, MINA – The ship carrying 1,687 people who were evacuated from Sudan arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning local time.

As quoted from Arab News, the ship carrying thousands of people from 58 countries sailed from Port Sudan, the east coast of Sudan in the Red Sea.

They included 46 Americans, 40 British, 11 Germans, 4 French, 13 Saudis, 560 Indonesians, 239 Yemenis, 198 Sudanese and 26 Turks on board.

The Saudi-flagged ship “Amana” docked at the King Faisal Naval Base just before 5 a.m. local time.

When the passengers got off, they were greeted by base officials and diplomatic authorities from various countries.

Saudi Arabia received several waves of refugees by air and by sea, starting with a ship that arrived in Jeddah on Saturday, carrying 150 people including foreign diplomats and officials.

On Monday, a C-130 Hercules military aircraft flew dozens of South Korean civilians to Jeddah’s King Abdullah Air Base, and a ship transported nearly 200 people from 14 countries across the Red Sea from Port Sudan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)