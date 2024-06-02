16,000 Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza: Expert

Select Language

Amman, MINA – Jordanian military expert, Nidal Abu Zeid revealed that the estimated number of victims killed and injured by the Israeli military in Gaza reached 16.000 soldiers since the aggression on October 7, 2023.

In fact, Nidal Abu Zeid said the number of victims could reach 35 to 40 percent of the Israeli military, Khaberi media reported.

However, the Zionist military only reported that around hundreds of its troops were killed or injured.

Meanwhile, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades stated that the Palestinian fighters continue to fight until now.  Al-Qassam claims that they killed many Israeli IDF soldiers.

Also Read:  Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Increase Again, Israeli Data: Total 597

Until now, the fighters continue to resist, even under Israeli air attacks.

Meanwhile the international world continues to voice support for the Palestinian people. What Israel is doing in Gaza is an act of genocide. (T/RE1/P2)

