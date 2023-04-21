As many as 120,000 Worshipers of Eid al-Fitr Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – 120 thousand worshipers performed Eid al-Fitr prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Friday.

The Department of Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem said worshipers filled the courtyard and inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the strict occupation measures.

Occupational forces beat youths with sticks near the Lion’s Gate in occupied Jerusalem, as they were on their way to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein announced Friday to be the first day of Eid al-Fitr 1444 H, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Mufti wishes all Muslims and Palestinians a happy Eid Al-Fitr at home and abroad. He hopes that by the next Eid al-Fitr all Palestinian desires for freedom and independence will be fulfilled.

Eid al-Fitr holiday for the public sector has started since Thursday.

Meanwhile, several countries, including the governments of Indonesia and Australia, announced Eid Al-Fitr on Saturday. (T/RE1)

