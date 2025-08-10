153 Students Pass Selection for 2025 Indonesia Zakat Scholarship

Jakarta, MINA – The Directorate of Zakat and Waqf Empowerment at the Directorate General of Islamic Community Guidance, Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs, has announced that 153 students have passed the selection for the 2025 Indonesia Zakat Scholarship (BeZakat) under a full-funded scheme.

The program is a collaboration between Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Center for Financing of Religious and Religious Education (Puspenma), the National Zakat Agency (Baznas), and 18 national Zakat Management Organizations (LAZ). The selection results can be accessed through participants’ accounts on the official Kemenag scholarship website.

“BeZakat is a breakthrough in utilizing zakat for higher education. This cross-institutional synergy is expected to serve as a role model for the productive use of zakat in higher education,” said Director General of Islamic Community Guidance, Prof. Abu Rohmad, on Saturday (Aug. 9) during the BeZakat Graduation Plenary Session in Jakarta.

He explained that the program aims to transform zakat recipients (mustahik) into zakat payers (muzaki), in line with zakat’s mission as an instrument for empowering the ummah.

Director of Zakat and Waqf Empowerment, Prof. Waryono Abdul Ghofur, emphasized that BeZakat is a long-term investment in producing professional cadres.

“With academic, mental, and social skills training, recipients are expected to break the cycle of poverty and become role models in their communities,” said Abdul Ghofur, who is also a professor at UIN Sunan Kalijaga.

Of the 153 recipients, 92 (60.1%) are women and 61 (39.9%) are men. They come from 20 provinces, with the largest numbers from West Java (45), East Java (32), and Central Java (22). Recipients are enrolled at 21 universities, both Islamic State Universities (PTKIN) and public universities (PTN), with UIN Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta and Bogor Agricultural Institute (IPB) topping the list.

Head of Puspenma, Ruchman Basori, underscored the importance of mentorship throughout the study period to ensure students excel academically, graduate on time, and serve as agents of religious moderation.

“Recipients are required to write an essay outlining their commitment to social action, which will be guided and monitored so that they also become agents of change in society,” he said.

The selection process included administrative screening, psychological tests, and interviews, supported by a professional psychology team from UIN Sunan Kalijaga. Program funding comes from zakat, infaq, and sadaqah managed by Baznas in cooperation with 18 national LAZ, ensuring the aid reaches the right beneficiaries. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

