13 Indonesian’s Victims of Trafficking in Persons Repatriated from Thailand

Jakarta, MINA – As many as 13 Indonesian citizens who were suspected of being victims of the crime of trafficking in persons (TPPO) finally arrived safely in Jakarta in Friday.

Their successful return is the result of close cooperation between the Indonesian Embassies (KBRI) in Bangkok and Yangon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency (BP2MI), and the RPTC of the Ministry of Social Affairs.

According to information from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indonesian citizens previously worked at a company in Myawaddy, Myanmar, which turned out to be involved in online fraud practices. The location is in a conflict area that is difficult for the Myanmar government’s legal apparatus to reach.

On June 7, 2023, the 13 Indonesian citizens managed to escape from the company and cross over to Maesot, Thailand. The Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok swiftly provided protection and accompanied them during the inspection process by the Thai authorities. During that time, the Indonesian Embassy continued to ensure that the security and needs of Indonesian citizens were properly met.

After being determined as victims of TIP by the Multi-Disciplinary Team in Maesot, the process of repatriating the Indonesian citizens can be carried out immediately with assistance from the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok. Through intensive coordination with the Thai authorities, the Indonesian citizens were finally released and welcomed by the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Thai Ministry of Social Affairs and representatives from the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok.

These Indonesian citizens came from various regions in Indonesia, including West Kalimantan, Jakarta, East Java, North Sumatra and West Sumatra. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)