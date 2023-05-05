1048 Victims Trafficking in Persons Rescued in Philippine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said that as many as 1048 victims of the Crime of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) from 10 countries were rescued, including Indonesian citizens.

“This morning I received a report from our Indonesian Embassy in Manila that Philippine law enforcement authorities are working with representatives of foreign countries in Manila, including our Indonesian Embassy, ​​to have carried out an operation to rescue victims of online scams,” said the Foreign Minister in a Press Briefing in Jakarta on Friday.

For successful Indonesian victims

rescued, said Retno, totaling 143 people.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Manila is currently collecting data and will facilitate the repatriation of the victims to Indonesia,” she said.

The foreign minister said it was a crime human trafficking in the field of online scams has become a regional problem with victims coming from various countries.

Therefore, said Retno, Indonesia as chair of ASEAN is trying to raise this issue at the 42nd ASEAN Summit later.

Retno also reminded the importance of fixing problems upstream. Dissemination regarding the practice of human trafficking needs to be continued down to the regional level or even down to the village level.

“Law enforcement, I want to repeat law enforcement, must really be enforced. If improvements are not made upstream, the number of victims will increase day by day,” she said. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)