104 Rockets Fired From Gaza To Israel In Less Than 24 Hours

Gaza, MINA – A total of 104 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Tuesday and Wednesday in less than 24 hours.

Most of it is carried out by Palestinian Islamic Jihad with a little from Hamas, the Israeli military (IDF) confirmed on Wednesday morning, JPost reports.

This attack was a reaction to the death of an Islamic Jihad figure, Khader Adnan, in an Israeli prison.

In response, Israel retaliated with around 16 airstrikes, mostly on Hamas positions.

IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari said that although the truce began at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, “all options are on the table,” in case any more Palestinian groups fire rockets at Israel.

Most of Israel’s attacks on Gaza have focused on Hamas’ weapons capabilities, including weapons factories, operational headquarters for its naval forces, underground tunnels, and other similar sites, he said.

It was reported that at least 12 residents of the Jewish settlement in the border town of Sderot were injured.

The Hebrew 12 channel said the range of resistance rocket fire from Gaza towards Israeli settlements was expanding.

“This is the first time the Merhavim area has been targeted by a rocket, with a range of 23 km,” the report said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)