1,000 Pots Placed Outside UK Prime Minister’s Office to Protest Gaza Starvation

London, MINA – Thousands of protesters gathered on Friday outside the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office on Downing Street, placing 1,000 pots and pans to symbolize over 1,000 Palestinians reportedly killed while seeking food in Gaza, according to Anadolu Agency.

The demonstration accused Israel of deliberately starving the population in the besieged enclave and criticized the UK government’s support for Israel.

Organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and other advocacy groups, demonstrators banged pots and pans, waved Palestinian flags, and held placards calling for urgent international intervention. Protesters claimed that starvation and famine in Gaza are not accidental but part of a deliberate policy by Israel.

“This is a humanitarian catastrophe. No one is stopping it. No one is acting,” said Clive, one of the protesters, citing international reports and the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s warrants against Israeli officials.

Another protester, Paul, said he was outraged by the ongoing suffering in Gaza. “Men, women and children are starving. We’re seeing it. It’s genocide, and it’s being supported,” he said.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 122 Palestinians, including 83 children, have died from starvation and malnutrition. The protesters demanded immediate government action to halt UK support for Israeli policies and push for a ceasefire and humanitarian access.

Since October 2023, over 59,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli military operations in Gaza. The conflict has decimated the region’s infrastructure, healthcare, and access to food and water. []

