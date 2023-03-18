100 Israeli Elite Officers Revolt Over Netanyahu’s Planned ‘Judicial Coup’

Tel Aviv, MINA – At least 100 officers from an elite unit in the Israeli Air Force have threatened to stop working if the government proceeds with a planned judicial overhaul that has sparked a deep political and constitutional crisis in Israel.

“The call of our conscience may determine that we can no longer continue with our duties,” the officers wrote in a joint letter, which was published by Israeli media late on Thursday, The New Arab reported on Friday.

“Faced with the constitutional situation developing before our eyes, including the demise of Israeli democracy as we know it, we fear that following military orders would be a violation of our oath, our conscience and our mission.”

A former commander of an elite air force unit told Israel’s Channel 12 that the country is witnessing the “greatest threat” from within.

“This is a small unit. We never thought in our wildest dreams that the greatest threat to Israel’s survival as a Jewish and democratic state would be an internal enemy rather than an external enemy. Now that it is happening, we are determined to prevent it,” he said.

He said he believed officers would revolt against the “undemocratic regime” if the legal package was approved and fully implemented. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)