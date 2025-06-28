100 Couples Wed in Mass Ceremony at Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs hosted a mass wedding for 100 couples at the Istiqlal Grand Mosque in Jakarta on Saturday, in an event celebrating Muharram and promoting legal marriage registration.

The ceremony, part of the Peaceful Muharram initiative, aimed to strengthen public awareness about the importance of official marriage certificates for protecting civil rights.

Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar officiated the ceremony, reminding participants that marriage is a sacred covenant.

“Marriage is not only a legal requirement but a spiritual bond,” he said.

Officials stressed that without formal documentation, couples and their children risk losing access to essential services such as ID cards, passports, and inheritance rights.

Each couple received a marriage certificate, financial aid, religious gifts, and complimentary accommodation.

The program will continue nationwide, targeting 1,000 couples in an effort to reduce unregistered marriages.

The event blended religious solemnity with festive celebration, marking a commitment to building lawful, blessed families as the foundation of the nation’s future.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

