10 Percent of Ticket Sales for Indonesia vs Palestine Donated

Surabaya, MINA – The general chairman of Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), Erick Thohir, said that his party had prepared 10 percent of ticket sales for the Indonesia vs Palestine football match will be donated for Palestinian people.

The Indonesian national football team will face Palestine in the FIFA Matchday match, 14 June. The match will take place at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya.

“What is certain is that we have an agreement, PSSI and the Regional Government will donate 10 percent of ticket sales (Indonesia vs Palestine) for the struggle of the Palestinian people,” said Erick Thohir in a press release received by MINA on Wednesday.

Erick explained that the match against Palestine would be taken seriously. It’s the same with Indonesia against Argentina.

FIFA Matchday is a momentum for Indonesia to improve its FIFA ranking. Currently Indonesia is ranked 149th FIFA. Meanwhile, Palestine is ranked 93rd.

He reminded that currently Indonesia is pursuing the FIFA ranking to penetrate the top 100. For this reason, continued Erick, FIFA Matchday matches must be serious to achieve this target.

“For Palestine, you have to be serious about getting points. With Argentina yes the same. If it’s to be humiliated, don’t play. Whatever the result, you have to give your best,” said Erick Thohir. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)